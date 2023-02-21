BREAKING: Police investigating double shooting at Krispy Kreme in West End

BreakingNews
Police, GBI respond to teen's death at Peachtree City apartments
Credit: NewsChopper 2

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting at a Krispy Kreme in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday.

Police said two people were shot in the leg outside the doughnut shop on Evans Street in the city’s historic West End neighborhood. The shop is located near The Mall West End and I-20.

Details are limited, but police said both gunshot victims were conscious.

Several patrol vehicles were at the scene and caution tape surrounded a large area outside the business, including part of its sign, according to photos from Channel 2 Action News.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

