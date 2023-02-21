BREAKING: Police investigating double shooting at Krispy Kreme in West End

Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting at a Krispy Kreme in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday.
Police said two people were shot in the leg outside the doughnut shop on Evans Street in the city’s historic West End neighborhood. The shop is located near The Mall West End and I-20.
Details are limited, but police said both gunshot victims were conscious.
Several patrol vehicles were at the scene and caution tape surrounded a large area outside the business, including part of its sign, according to photos from Channel 2 Action News.
