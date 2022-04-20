ajc logo
BREAKING: Police investigating death at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta police are investigating a death Wednesday at the Seven Courts Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta police are investigating a death Wednesday afternoon at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

According to Channel 2 Action News, officers were called to the Seven Courts Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shortly after 10 a.m. and found a man shot to death inside a building. Investigators remain at the scene.

A police spokesperson confirmed the death investigation but could not release any details on the circumstances surrounding it.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

