BREAKING | Officials investigating officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County on Saturday.
Few details were immediately available, but police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Foxcroft Road. The street is primarily residential and near Buford Drive and right outside of Lawrenceville.
Officials have not said if anyone was injured or what exactly led to the incident.
Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.
