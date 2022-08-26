BREAKING: NAACP leaders call for federal investigation of Atlanta police

Alongside a family grieving the death of a Black man killed in a police shooting three months ago, local NAACP leaders on Friday demanded a federal investigation into the patterns and practices of the Atlanta Police Department.
Atlanta NAACP President Richard Rose and Georgia NAACP state conference President Gerald Griggs called for an FBI probe similar to what was conducted in Louisville, Kentucky, in the case of Breonna Taylor’s killing. Griggs said NAACP representatives had met with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia to outline a formal letter requesting such an investigation from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Friday’s news conference opened with emotional pleas from the family of 22-year-old Nygil Cullins, who was killed during a confrontation with police at a Buckhead steakhouse. Cullins’ family said he was diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia and had a mental break the day of the shooting.
Officers responded to Fogo de Chao on Piedmont Road on May 18 when restaurant workers called for help with an unruly customer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Police said Cullins was uncooperative and the confrontation escalated to the point that he was tackled by a security guard employed by the restaurant. Cullins then pulled a gun and shot the security guard, who survived. The responding officers fired back, killing Cullins, police said.
Cullins’ parents, Dr. Mya Speller Cullins and Quinten Cullins, said they have received no communication or updates from the GBI as it investigates the incident. Griggs and Rose both called for more transparency from the state agency in Cullins’ case and in general.
Griggs, an attorney, also suggested legislative changes to Georgia’s open records laws to allow for information to be released about open investigations in certain circumstances. Current state law does not permit law enforcement agencies to share information as long as an investigation is open, Griggs said.
Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of a decision to drop charges against two Atlanta police offices involved in the death of Rayshard Brooks in June 2020. Griggs and Rose joined the attorneys for Brooks’ family to demand the decision be put to a grand jury instead of being administratively dismissed by the state-appointed special prosecutor.
Rose criticized the special prosecutor in Brooks’ case, saying Pete Skandalakis would automatically side with law enforcement.
The federal investigation into Taylor’s death was announced in May 2020, about two months after she was killed by Louisville police officers serving a “no-knock warrant.” Earlier this month, the DOJ indicted four Louisville officers on charges that they violated Taylor’s civil rights, among other counts. One of those officers pleaded guilty earlier this week.
