BREAKING: NAACP leaders call for federal investigation of Atlanta police

Griggs, an attorney, also suggested legislative changes to Georgia’s open records laws to allow for information to be released about open investigations in certain circumstances. Current state law does not permit law enforcement agencies to share information as long as an investigation is open, Griggs said.

Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of a decision to drop charges against two Atlanta police offices involved in the death of Rayshard Brooks in June 2020. Griggs and Rose joined the attorneys for Brooks’ family to demand the decision be put to a grand jury instead of being administratively dismissed by the state-appointed special prosecutor.

Rose criticized the special prosecutor in Brooks’ case, saying Pete Skandalakis would automatically side with law enforcement.

The federal investigation into Taylor’s death was announced in May 2020, about two months after she was killed by Louisville police officers serving a “no-knock warrant.” Earlier this month, the DOJ indicted four Louisville officers on charges that they violated Taylor’s civil rights, among other counts. One of those officers pleaded guilty earlier this week.

