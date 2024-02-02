BREAKING | Motorcyclist charged with murder in death of Georgia state trooper

A motorcyclist who fled from a state trooper who then crashed has been charged with murder, the Georgia Department of Public Safety announced.
Garrison Rodriguez was arrested Friday by both the state patrol and Gwinnett County police, according to Col. William Hitchens, DPS commissioner. The suspect was also charged with vehicular homicide and fleeing, Hitchens said.
The deadly crash happened Sunday afternoon on I-85 in Gwinnett when Trooper Jimmy Cenescar was attempting to stop the motorcycle for a traffic violation, according to investigators. Cenescar’s vehicle left the road and struck an embankment. He was taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Cenescar had been employed with the DPS since January 2023 and was a graduate of the 114th trooper school, the agency said. He previously worked for Atlanta police.
In October 2021, Cenescar saved the life of a motorist who crashed and drove off a bridge on Marietta Road and Thomas Street, Atlanta police said after the incident.
Visitation will be held Feb. 8 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home in Peachtree Corners, the DPS said. The funeral is planned for Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. at Mount Paran Church in Atlanta, with burial to follow at Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens in Mableton.
Cenescar is survived by his parents and fiancée. He was also a student at Georgia Gwinnett College and was on track to graduate in the spring, the college said.
