BREAKING | Motorcyclist charged with murder in death of Georgia state trooper

A motorcyclist who fled from a state trooper who then crashed has been charged with murder, the Georgia Department of Public Safety announced.

Garrison Rodriguez was arrested Friday by both the state patrol and Gwinnett County police, according to Col. William Hitchens, DPS commissioner. The suspect was also charged with vehicular homicide and fleeing, Hitchens said.

The deadly crash happened Sunday afternoon on I-85 in Gwinnett when Trooper Jimmy Cenescar was attempting to stop the motorcycle for a traffic violation, according to investigators. Cenescar’s vehicle left the road and struck an embankment. He was taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital, where he died from his injuries.