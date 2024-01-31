Funeral planned next week for Georgia trooper killed in crash

Earlier Tuesday, various law enforcement agencies escorted Cenescar’s casket from GBI headquarters to the funeral home.

Cenescar was the fifth officer to die in the line of duty across the country in 2024, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks law enforcement deaths. Of the five, two have been from Georgia.

Today, Trooper Cenescar was escorted from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to a local funeral home. Thank you to the numerous agencies that assisted us. We ask that you keep Trooper Cenescar's family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/5NO2VQIHvi — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) January 31, 2024

Cenescar had been employed with the DPS since January 2023 and was a graduate of the 114th trooper school, the agency said. Prior to becoming a trooper, he worked for the Atlanta Police Department, where he was previously hailed a hero for his efforts saving a life.

In October 2021, Cenescar saved the life of a motorist who crashed and drove off a bridge on Marietta Road and Thomas Street, Atlanta police said after the incident.

Cenescar was flagged down by a witness reporting a driver was still in a vehicle some 50 feet below the bridge. But a large, locked gate blocked a gravel driveway leading to the site of the wreck.

“I had to take action quickly to get that driver out of the vehicle because I knew under that bridge was a train track,” Cenescar said in a video released after the incident.

The officer got permission from a supervisor to push through the gate with his patrol vehicle, and that’s what he did to reach the injured driver.

Cenescar is survived by his parents and fiancée. He was also a student at Georgia Gwinnett College and was on track to graduate in the spring, the college said.