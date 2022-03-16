Man shot dead at gas station near King Center

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a gas station in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood Tuesday night, authorities said.
The shooting victim has not been identified. A police spokesperson confirmed the incident in a news release.
No suspect information was revealed.
The shooting was reported to police shortly before 8:15 p.m. at an Exxon gas station at 400 Edgewood Ave., just around the corner from the iconic Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.
Many details about the incident weren’t readily available late Tuesday. The investigation remained in the very early stages, according to the police spokesperson.
This story is developing.
