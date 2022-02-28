Hamburger icon
BREAKING: Man killed in shooting at College Park motel

College Park police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday morning in the parking lot of the Super 8 motel on Old National Highway.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

College Park police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday morning in the parking lot of the Super 8 motel on Old National Highway.

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 36 minutes ago

Police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday morning at a Super 8 motel in College Park.

One man was killed in the shooting, which was reported at 6 a.m. at the motel on Old National Highway, just outside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, College Park police confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A body could be seen in the parking lot behind the building. At the edge of the parking lot, police have placed at least two dozen evidence markers along the ground near a wood line.

College Park police mark evidence at the edge of a parking lot near a wood line outside the Super 8 motel on Old National Highway.

College Park police mark evidence at the edge of a parking lot near a wood line outside the Super 8 motel on Old National Highway.

College Park police mark evidence at the edge of a parking lot near a wood line outside the Super 8 motel on Old National Highway.

Investigators continue to work the scene and appear to be focusing their efforts on a third-floor motel room.

The victim has not been identified. No additional details could be released Monday as the investigation is in its early stages, according to College Park police Lt. O. Manning.

Grieving loved ones console each other at the Super 8 motel in College Park after a man was killed Monday morning.

Grieving loved ones console each other at the Super 8 motel in College Park after a man was killed Monday morning.

Grieving loved ones console each other at the Super 8 motel in College Park after a man was killed Monday morning.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Featured
