BREAKING: Man killed in shooting at College Park motel

Police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday morning at a Super 8 motel in College Park.
One man was killed in the shooting, which was reported at 6 a.m. at the motel on Old National Highway, just outside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, College Park police confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
A body could be seen in the parking lot behind the building. At the edge of the parking lot, police have placed at least two dozen evidence markers along the ground near a wood line.
Investigators continue to work the scene and appear to be focusing their efforts on a third-floor motel room.
The victim has not been identified. No additional details could be released Monday as the investigation is in its early stages, according to College Park police Lt. O. Manning.
