BreakingNews
BREAKING: Man in custody after 3 fatally shot at Cobb home, cops say
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Man in custody after 3 fatally shot at Cobb home, cops say

A man is in custody after three people were shot dead at a Cobb County home near Austell on Tuesday, police said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
A man is in custody after three people were shot dead at a Cobb County home near Austell on Tuesday, police said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

A man was taken into custody Tuesday after three people were shot dead at a Cobb County home near Austell, police said.

Authorities were called to the home along Gardner Street about 12:30 p.m. and found three adults shot, police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said. The victims, who were not identified, died from their injuries.

A suspect was taken into custody. His name and charges were not released.

Delk confirmed that the shooting was domestic, but did not say what led up to it. Police did not say the exact relation between the victims and the suspect.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Key takeaways from the Georgia-focused Jan. 6 hearing43m ago
Miami’s Museum of Graffiti celebrates ephemeral artform
Killer Billy Sunday Birt was a father who left behind a family divided
8h ago
Milák sets world record; 3 more US golds at swimming worlds
29m ago
Milák sets world record; 3 more US golds at swimming worlds
29m ago
Impeachment prosecutors: S. Dakota AG lied about fatal crash
27m ago
The Latest
Man shot dead near Westview grocery store in SW Atlanta
2h ago
Atlanta mayor, police tout success of new surveillance network
3h ago
Police offering $5K reward for leads on suspect in NW Atlanta armed robbery
3h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top