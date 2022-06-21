BREAKING: Man in custody after 3 fatally shot at Cobb home, cops say

A man was taken into custody Tuesday after three people were shot dead at a Cobb County home near Austell, police said.
Authorities were called to the home along Gardner Street about 12:30 p.m. and found three adults shot, police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said. The victims, who were not identified, died from their injuries.
A suspect was taken into custody. His name and charges were not released.
Delk confirmed that the shooting was domestic, but did not say what led up to it. Police did not say the exact relation between the victims and the suspect.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest