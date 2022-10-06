ajc logo
BREAKING: Man found dead in parking lot of Gwinnett County mall

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

A man was found dead Wednesday evening outside a mall in Gwinnett County, police said.

Few details on the incident were immediately available, but Gwinnett police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle confirmed the victim was found in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills mall near the Dave and Buster’s. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to Valle.

No other details were released. A cause of death was not provided.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

