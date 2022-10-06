BREAKING: Man found dead in parking lot of Gwinnett County mall

A man was found dead Wednesday evening outside a mall in Gwinnett County, police said.
Few details on the incident were immediately available, but Gwinnett police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle confirmed the victim was found in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills mall near the Dave and Buster’s. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to Valle.
No other details were released. A cause of death was not provided.
We’re working to learn more.
