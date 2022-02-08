BREAKING: Man dead in shooting at Stone Mountain gas station

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning at a gas station in Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb County police.
The shooting took place around 9:30 a.m. at a Valero in the 5600 block of Redan Road, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Responding officers found the man dead at the scene.
The investigation remains active, but police believe the man’s car may have been taken, Vincent said. No further information about the incident, including the man’s identity, has been released.
We’re working to learn more.
