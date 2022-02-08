Hamburger icon
BREAKING: Man dead in shooting at Stone Mountain gas station

The shooting took place around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Valero gas station in Stone Mountain, DeKalb County police said. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 8 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning at a gas station in Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb County police.

The shooting took place around 9:30 a.m. at a Valero in the 5600 block of Redan Road, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Responding officers found the man dead at the scene.

The investigation remains active, but police believe the man’s car may have been taken, Vincent said. No further information about the incident, including the man’s identity, has been released.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Investigations
