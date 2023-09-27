BREAKING | Man barricaded near Atlanta school after allegedly making threats

A SWAT standoff is underway Wednesday morning in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood of southwest Atlanta after a man allegedly threatened his neighbors with a gun.

Shawn Wainright said he called police to his rooming house in the 1000 block of Katherwood Drive after the man waved a rifle and then fired multiple shots, causing Wainright and his 19-year-old son to fear for their lives. The man then barricaded himself in the house, he said.

Atlanta police have blocked off the area around Katherwood Drive and Langston Avenue while a SWAT unit attempts negotiations. It is not clear what impact the situation has had on nearby Sylvan Hills Middle School.

Wainright told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the man, a former roommate who now lives in his own unit, has been harassing him and his son for weeks. He said things escalated three days ago and a police report was filed after the man began threatening Wainright’s son, who has autism and other disorders.

The argument came to a head Wednesday.

“He made his point very clear,” Wainright said. “Not only did he have his gun sitting there for a long period of time, he then walked over to me and my child, made a threat and went back to his side of the porch and picked up his assault rifle and pointed it at us and put it back down.”

Wainright said he then removed himself and his son from the area, and a few minutes later, he heard gunshots. That is when he called police.

“He was ringing the doorbell, banging on the door, trying to get in — in between the first couple of shots — and then he started shooting again,” Wainright said.

No injuries have been reported, according to Channel 2 Action News. Wainwright said three other neighbors made it out of the rooming house safely and are awaiting the resolution of the standoff.

