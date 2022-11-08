BREAKING: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend fatally shoots himself, cops say

BreakingNews
How to attend rapper Takeoff's funeral
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man who was on the run after being accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Douglas County died Tuesday morning after he turned his gun on himself as police closed in on him, officials said.

Harold Dakers, 34, was spotted by a 911 caller who saw him going into the woods in his hometown of Villa Rica, local police said. Officers responded to the area near Villa Trace and North Lassiter Street and began to search for Dakers.

When they found him next to a creek, Dakers pulled a handgun and began to run through the water, Villa Rica police said. The officers lost sight of him after he rounded a bend in the creek, then heard a gunshot, according to police. Dakers was found suffering from a self-inflicted wound and later died, authorities said.

Dakers had been arrested in June and charged with raping his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Kaleshia Lyons, according to court records. After he bonded out of jail in late October, he was accused of killing Lyons on Friday at her grandmother’s home in Lithia Springs, Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said.

During a news conference Monday, Pounds said he believed Dakers was a threat to himself and law enforcement more than he was to the general public. Pounds also said investigators suspected Dakers had remained in the area, which proved correct.

ExploreDouglas County deputies searching for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend

According to the indictment from the June incident, Lyons told officers that Dakers warned her not to go to the police or “he would bail out of jail and come find her.” Despite the threat, he was granted a $25,000 bond in Carroll County and was released from jail Oct. 25.

Less than two weeks later, Lyons was killed from blunt force trauma to the head and face, according to the Douglas sheriff’s office. She and Dakers are survived by their 7-year-old son.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

