BREAKING: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend fatally shoots himself, cops say

During a news conference Monday, Pounds said he believed Dakers was a threat to himself and law enforcement more than he was to the general public. Pounds also said investigators suspected Dakers had remained in the area, which proved correct.

According to the indictment from the June incident, Lyons told officers that Dakers warned her not to go to the police or “he would bail out of jail and come find her.” Despite the threat, he was granted a $25,000 bond in Carroll County and was released from jail Oct. 25.

Less than two weeks later, Lyons was killed from blunt force trauma to the head and face, according to the Douglas sheriff’s office. She and Dakers are survived by their 7-year-old son.