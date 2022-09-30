BreakingNews
BREAKING: Man accused of killing 2 Cobb deputies indicted on murder charges
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

The man accused of killing two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies has been indicted on murder charges, according to the district attorney.

Christopher Patrick Golden, 30, shot and killed Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samual Ervin Jr. on Sept. 8 as the deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant, according to investigators.

Golden wasn’t the wanted man, police have said. But he lived in the west Cobb home with Christopher Cook, the man the deputies intended to arrest.

Golden was arrested the night of the shootings and has remained in custody at the Cobb jail. On Thursday, he was indicted on nine charges, including two counts each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the district attorney’s office. He was also indicted on a charge of hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

Koleski, 42, and Ervin, 38, were remembered as dedicated servants in the days after their deaths. Law enforcement officers from around the metro area were among the hundreds that attended funerals for the deputies, who were partners on the evening shift.

“We lost two great deputies,” Cobb Sheriff Craigs Owens the day after the killings during an emotional press conference. “These were outstanding men. Men of character and integrity, loved by their families and their kids.”

Koleski was inspired to join the Army after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, his family said. Ervin was the doting father of two daughters, having met his future wife when they were classmates at East Paulding High School.

According to court records, Cook and Golden were co-defendants in a misdemeanor theft case dating back to 2019. In April of that year, the two were accused of stealing an iPad and tools and selling the items at a pawn shop, arrest warrants state.

Cook had three outstanding warrants from this year, according to court records.

On Feb. 1, he allegedly sold several pieces of stolen jewelry, including a ring, bracelet and necklace, to a pawn shop, his arrest warrant states. An arrest warrant was issued for Cook on April 11 charging him with three counts of theft by receiving stolen property, all felonies, and three misdemeanor theft offenses.

In June, two additional arrest warrants were issued for Cook, charging him with two misdemeanor theft counts, records show.

On Friday, Cook also remained in the Cobb jail, where he was being held without bond.

