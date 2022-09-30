BREAKING: Man accused of killing 2 Cobb deputies indicted on murder charges

“We lost two great deputies,” Cobb Sheriff Craigs Owens the day after the killings during an emotional press conference. “These were outstanding men. Men of character and integrity, loved by their families and their kids.”

Koleski was inspired to join the Army after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, his family said. Ervin was the doting father of two daughters, having met his future wife when they were classmates at East Paulding High School.

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

According to court records, Cook and Golden were co-defendants in a misdemeanor theft case dating back to 2019. In April of that year, the two were accused of stealing an iPad and tools and selling the items at a pawn shop, arrest warrants state.

Cook had three outstanding warrants from this year, according to court records.

On Feb. 1, he allegedly sold several pieces of stolen jewelry, including a ring, bracelet and necklace, to a pawn shop, his arrest warrant states. An arrest warrant was issued for Cook on April 11 charging him with three counts of theft by receiving stolen property, all felonies, and three misdemeanor theft offenses.

In June, two additional arrest warrants were issued for Cook, charging him with two misdemeanor theft counts, records show.

On Friday, Cook also remained in the Cobb jail, where he was being held without bond.