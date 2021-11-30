ajc logo
BREAKING: Man accused of accidentally firing gun at airport turns himself in

Kenny Wells Jr. turned himself in at the Clayton County Jail 10 days after he allegedly discharged a gun at an airport security checkpoint.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

The man suspected of accidentally firing a gun at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, causing pandemonium in the terminal and serious travel delays, has surrendered to authorities.

Kenny Wells Jr., 42, turned himself in to the Clayton County Jail on Tuesday, Atlanta police announced in a news release. Wells, who has served prison time on weapons charges, is accused of firing the gun when he lunged to grab it from his bag as his luggage was being searched by TSA agents at the airport security checkpoint.

Wells is charged with carrying a weapon at a commercial airport, reckless conduct, discharging a firearm on the property of another and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies had been searching for Wells since the incident took place Nov. 20, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Atlanta police said Wells was able to flee with his weapon after the accidental gunshot sent the crowded airport terminal into a panic. Social media was immediately filled with inaccurate reports of an active shooter, though officials with the airport and Atlanta police quickly clarified the situation.

In a news conference held just hours after the shot was fired, officials identified Wells as the suspect and shared his photo. A few days later, on Nov. 23, the gun was found in a trash can at the airport. Officials said Wells was able to blend in with the crowd and leave the airport before being caught.

He was booked into the Clayton County Jail about 12:45 p.m. He remains there without bond.

