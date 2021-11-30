BREAKING: Man accused of accidentally firing gun at airport turns himself in

Kenny Wells Jr., 42, turned himself in to the Clayton County Jail on Tuesday, Atlanta police announced in a news release. Wells, who has served prison time on weapons charges, is accused of firing the gun when he lunged to grab it from his bag as his luggage was being searched by TSA agents at the airport security checkpoint.

Wells is charged with carrying a weapon at a commercial airport, reckless conduct, discharging a firearm on the property of another and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.