BREAKING: Heavy police presence at Henry County shipping warehouse
BREAKING: Heavy police presence at Henry County shipping warehouse

Credit: WSBTV Videos

RAW VIDEO: NewsChopper 2 flies over police investigation at Henry County warehouse

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Multiple law enforcement officers and ambulances were seen Thursday afternoon at a shipping warehouse near McDonough, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The news station’s helicopter captured heavy police activity outside the Project Verte warehouse at 250 Declaration Drive. Project Verte is a logistics company that provides third-party shipping for online retailers.

According to Channel 2, officers appeared to be searching cars outside the warehouse. NewsChopper2 video showed employees being led out of the building by officers.

A spokesperson with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said she was “being briefed” on the situation and referred questions to the county’s police department.

Henry police have not responded to inquiries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

