BREAKING: Heavy police presence at Henry County shipping warehouse

Multiple law enforcement officers and ambulances were seen Thursday afternoon at a shipping warehouse near McDonough, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The news station’s helicopter captured heavy police activity outside the Project Verte warehouse at 250 Declaration Drive. Project Verte is a logistics company that provides third-party shipping for online retailers.
According to Channel 2, officers appeared to be searching cars outside the warehouse. NewsChopper2 video showed employees being led out of the building by officers.
A spokesperson with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said she was “being briefed” on the situation and referred questions to the county’s police department.
Henry police have not responded to inquiries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
