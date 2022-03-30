UPDATE: Parent with gun shot by officer outside NW Atlanta high school

The parent of a student at Booker T. Washington High School who was brandishing a gun outside of the school was shot in the hand by a police officer after refusing to drop the weapon, officials said.
A swarm of police could be seen outside Booker T. Washington High School in northwest Atlanta after the incident Wednesday afternoon.
Paramedics were called to the scene to treat the parent’s injury, a spokesman for Atlanta Public Schools said. No one else was injured, and the parent is facing multiple charges, the spokesman said. He confirmed that the GBI will investigate the shooting, joining the ongoing investigation being conducted by Atlanta police and APS police.
The incident began with a fight between students at the school, according to the APS spokesman. After the fight, the parent arrived at the school carrying a gun and began waving it in the direction of students and staff. An APS police officer told the parent to drop the gun, but when they refused, the officer fired one shot and hit the parent in the hand.
No further details about the incident have been provided, including the identity of the parent. Police remained at the scene with yellow caution tape blocking off portions of the school grounds well after school hours.
