BREAKING: Heavily armed officers respond to man barricaded in SE Atlanta apartments

A domestic call that led a man to barricade himself in an apartment in southeast Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood has forced a standoff with heavily armed police Friday morning.
Officers were called to the apartment complex at 600 Martin Street for a domestic dispute between a man and woman, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In response to the officers’ arrival, the man barricaded himself in the apartment.
Police have set up a perimeter and are asking the public to stay away from the area, although a department spokeswoman said it is not known if the man is armed.
The woman involved in the dispute was able to get out of the apartment, a police spokeswoman said.
