BREAKING: Hall officials seek man accused of fatally shooting driver on I-985

Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

43 minutes ago
Hall County authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing the driver of a car he was riding in early Friday morning.

Deandre Altron Ellison, 24, of Gainesville, is wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery, the Hall sheriff’s office said in a statement. He was last seen near the northbound exit from I-985 to Jesse Jewel Parkway just after midnight. Investigators have been unable to locate him after he fled in the direction of Rabbittown.

Officials learned of the killing around 1:30 a.m. when deputies found a witness near the I-985 exit ramp. The victim was already dead from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of his car, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials have not publicly identified him.

According to the initial investigation, Ellison and the witness were riding in a car with the victim on I-985. They got into an argument that escalated and Ellison pulled out a handgun and shot the driver in the head, the sheriff’s office said. The car crashed into a ditch on Jesse Jewel Parkway and Ellison ran away.

Investigators searched for Ellison through the morning hours, but he remains at large.

Anyone with information on Ellison’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Investigator Sinyard with the sheriff’s office at 770-297-4697. The sheriff’s office warned that Ellison should not be approached.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

