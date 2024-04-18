BreakingNews
LIVE: DeKalb CEO candidates make their cases to voters during debate
BREAKING | Gwinnett police investigating officer-involved shooting

The officer-involved shooting happened on Jimmy Carter Boulevard near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

By
24 minutes ago

Authorities in Gwinnett County are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening.

Few details were immediately released, but police spokeswoman Michele Pihera said the shooting happened on Jimmy Carter Boulevard near the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Parts of the road are closed as the investigation progresses and motorists should take Peachtree Corners Circle instead.

According to Channel 2 Action News, police are crowding an area near a shopping plaza. Officials have not said what led to the incident or if anyone was injured.

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Jimmy Carter Blvd near the...

Posted by Gwinnett County Police on Thursday, April 18, 2024

We’re working to learn more.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

