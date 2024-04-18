BREAKING | Gwinnett police investigating officer-involved shooting

Authorities in Gwinnett County are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening.

Few details were immediately released, but police spokeswoman Michele Pihera said the shooting happened on Jimmy Carter Boulevard near the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Parts of the road are closed as the investigation progresses and motorists should take Peachtree Corners Circle instead.

According to Channel 2 Action News, police are crowding an area near a shopping plaza. Officials have not said what led to the incident or if anyone was injured.

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.

