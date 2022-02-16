Man shot during struggle over Stephens County deputy’s gun, GBI says

A an attempted traffic stop in Stephens County went awry quickly Tuesday and a man was wounded after trying to wrestle away a deputy’s gun, authorities said.
It began in Toccoa when a Stephens County deputy tried to stop a Chevy Silverado on Yearwood Road around 1:20 p.m., according to the GBI. It was not clear why the officer tried to stop the driver, who has not been identified.
According to the GBI, the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. The pursuit ended a few miles south when the driver crashed the pickup truck on Broad River Road, climbed out of the vehicle and approached the deputy, a GBI spokesperson said in a news release.
“There was a struggle between the driver and deputy and during this struggle, the deputy’s gun was unholstered,” Nelly Miles said. “The deputy and the driver fought over the gun during which the deputy fired one shot, striking the driver.”
The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, Miles said. The deputy was not injured.
The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate the shooting, the 14th officer-involved shooting the state agency has investigated this year. Earlier Tuesday, the GBI was called to Coweta County following another shooting on I-85.
According to authorities, Coweta deputies opened fire on a man driving a stolen tractor-trailer northbound on the interstate after he struck a patrol vehicle.
The man at the wheel, later identified as 56-year-old Bobby Gene Ingram, was shot multiple times, GBI officials said. He was treated at the scene before being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, and his injuries are not considered life-threatening, the state agency said.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author