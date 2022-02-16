Man shot during struggle over Stephens County deputy’s gun, GBI says

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate the shooting, the 14th officer-involved shooting the state agency has investigated this year. Earlier Tuesday, the GBI was called to Coweta County following another shooting on I-85.

According to authorities, Coweta deputies opened fire on a man driving a stolen tractor-trailer northbound on the interstate after he struck a patrol vehicle.

The man at the wheel, later identified as 56-year-old Bobby Gene Ingram, was shot multiple times, GBI officials said. He was treated at the scene before being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, and his injuries are not considered life-threatening, the state agency said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.