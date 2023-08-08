BreakingNews
BREAKING | GBI called to scene of heavy police activity near I-75 in Bartow

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Crime & Public Safety
By
12 minutes ago
X

Heavy police activity is blocking a state highway just off I-75 near Adairsville. The GBI has been called to the scene, the agency confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Traffic cameras in the area of the Ga. 140 ramp show Georgia State Patrol vehicles and patrol cars from other agencies scattered across road. A white police SUV and a dark sedan appear to be marked off by police tape.

At least a dozen law enforcement vehicles and a fire truck surround the dark sedan, as shown on traffic footage.

A GSP spokesman confirmed that the agency is conducting an active investigation at the Bartow County location but would not share any details about what happened. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt during the incident.

Officials with the GBI and the Bartow sheriff’s office have not responded to questions about the heavy presence of law enforcement officers.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

