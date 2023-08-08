BREAKING | GBI called to scene of heavy police activity near I-75 in Bartow

Heavy police activity is blocking a state highway just off I-75 near Adairsville. The GBI has been called to the scene, the agency confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Traffic cameras in the area of the Ga. 140 ramp show Georgia State Patrol vehicles and patrol cars from other agencies scattered across road. A white police SUV and a dark sedan appear to be marked off by police tape.

At least a dozen law enforcement vehicles and a fire truck surround the dark sedan, as shown on traffic footage.

A GSP spokesman confirmed that the agency is conducting an active investigation at the Bartow County location but would not share any details about what happened. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt during the incident.

Officials with the GBI and the Bartow sheriff’s office have not responded to questions about the heavy presence of law enforcement officers.

We’re working to learn more.

