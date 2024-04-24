BREAKING | Gas leak prompts evacuation at SW Atlanta elementary school

“It’s kinda weird, scary,” Charina Hardeman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as she picked up her son and nephew.

Parents got a phone call with a voice recording letting them know about the situation, she said.

“I was just trying to figure out what was going on,” Hardeman said of getting the voicemail. “Of course, I called the school, no answer. So as soon as I got a chance to leave work, I came.”

She said this was the first time she’s heard of a gas leak happening at the school.

“I hope they keep us more updated because that one voicemail didn’t do nothing,” she said, adding that even if the leak is repaired today, her son “probably won’t be at school (Thursday) just to be safe.”

