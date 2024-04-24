BreakingNews
Gas leak prompts evacuation at SW Atlanta elementary school
Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | Gas leak prompts evacuation at SW Atlanta elementary school

A gas leak at Cascade Elementary School prompted staff to evacuate and students to be redirected to another school for the day.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

A gas leak at Cascade Elementary School prompted staff to evacuate and students to be redirected to another school for the day.
By
37 minutes ago

Students at a southwest Atlanta elementary school have been sent to another school after a gas leak was discovered as staff arrived Wednesday morning, officials said.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that one adult felt lightheaded and students at Cascade Elementary School weren’t allowed inside as Atlanta fire crews worked to address the leak. The school is located in the 2300 block of Venetian Drive.

A school district spokesperson told the news station that students would attend class at West Manor Elementary instead.

“It’s kinda weird, scary,” Charina Hardeman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as she picked up her son and nephew.

Students are having class at a different school after a gas leak was reported at Cascade Elementary on Wednesday.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Parents got a phone call with a voice recording letting them know about the situation, she said.

“I was just trying to figure out what was going on,” Hardeman said of getting the voicemail. “Of course, I called the school, no answer. So as soon as I got a chance to leave work, I came.”

She said this was the first time she’s heard of a gas leak happening at the school.

Workers check on a gas leak at Cascade Elementary School.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

“I hope they keep us more updated because that one voicemail didn’t do nothing,” she said, adding that even if the leak is repaired today, her son “probably won’t be at school (Thursday) just to be safe.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

How worrying is bird flu’s jump to dairy cows? Here’s what experts say1h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Biden signs a $95 billion war aid measure with assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
15m ago

Credit: NYT

HAPPENING NOW
LIVE: Supreme Court weighs emergency abortion rules in states with bans

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The race for Georgia’s 3rd District is a new test of Donald Trump’s mettle

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The race for Georgia’s 3rd District is a new test of Donald Trump’s mettle

Credit: Phil Skinner

Historic fire station to be revamped with federal funding
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

Boy, 5, seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in DeKalb
‘Heartbreaking’: Cobb funeral home damaged by fire
A terminally ill homeless man chose to die in jail, Cobb sheriff says
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres

Good and bad: The Falcons have history near top of NFL draft
5 things about the new school voucher program OK’d by Legislature
1h ago
Watch: Atlanta's own Indigo Girls talk ‘Barbie’ movie motherhood and doing their own...