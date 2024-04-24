BREAKING | Gas leak prompts evacuation at SW Atlanta elementary school

Students at a southwest Atlanta elementary school have been sent to another school after a gas leak was discovered as staff arrived Wednesday morning, officials said.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that one adult felt lightheaded and students at Cascade Elementary School weren’t allowed inside as Atlanta fire crews worked to address the leak. The school is located in the 2300 block of Venetian Drive.
A school district spokesperson told the news station that students would attend class at West Manor Elementary instead.
“It’s kinda weird, scary,” Charina Hardeman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as she picked up her son and nephew.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Parents got a phone call with a voice recording letting them know about the situation, she said.
“I was just trying to figure out what was going on,” Hardeman said of getting the voicemail. “Of course, I called the school, no answer. So as soon as I got a chance to leave work, I came.”
She said this was the first time she’s heard of a gas leak happening at the school.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
“I hope they keep us more updated because that one voicemail didn’t do nothing,” she said, adding that even if the leak is repaired today, her son “probably won’t be at school (Thursday) just to be safe.”
