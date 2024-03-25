Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | Gas leak leads to evacuations, road closures in SW Atlanta

A construction crew ruptured an underground gas line near the intersection of Campbellton Road and Dodson Drive in southwest Atlanta.

By
25 minutes ago

A construction crew hit a gas line in southwest Atlanta on Monday morning, causing firefighters to evacuate multiple buildings and close roads in the area.

The leak was reported about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Campbellton Road and Dodson Drive, Atlanta Fire Rescue said in a statement. Seven buildings nearby, including an apartment complex, were evacuated at the direction of firefighters.

Campbellton Road is shut down between Harbin Road and Marvin Lane, while Dodson Drive is shut down between Ivydale and Landrum drives. The intersection is completely closed and drivers should avoid the area.

Firefighters remained at the scene through the early afternoon, according to AFR.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

