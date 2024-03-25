BREAKING | Gas leak leads to evacuations, road closures in SW Atlanta

A construction crew hit a gas line in southwest Atlanta on Monday morning, causing firefighters to evacuate multiple buildings and close roads in the area.

The leak was reported about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Campbellton Road and Dodson Drive, Atlanta Fire Rescue said in a statement. Seven buildings nearby, including an apartment complex, were evacuated at the direction of firefighters.

Campbellton Road is shut down between Harbin Road and Marvin Lane, while Dodson Drive is shut down between Ivydale and Landrum drives. The intersection is completely closed and drivers should avoid the area.