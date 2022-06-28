BREAKING: Driver re-arrested after Marietta man injured in hit-and-run dies

BreakingNews
The man accused of killing a Marietta homeowner was re-arrested Tuesday, according to police.

A 53-year-old Marietta man critically injured in a hit-and-run outside his home has died, and the driver considered responsible has been re-arrested, police said Tuesday.

Marietta police are seeking upgraded charges against Santos Rosalio Vicente-Ramos, including vehicular homicide, in the June 18 death of Robert Morrison, a police spokesman confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

On June 18, neighbors found Morrison seriously injured and called 911 just after 11 p.m., police previously said. Neighbors said Morrison had been doing yard work and was wearing a reflective vest when he was hit.

Morrison was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment of numerous broken bones, including a broken leg, arm, neck, and ribs, according to police.

Days later, Vicente-Ramos, 22, of Kennesaw, was arrested on charges of hit-and-run and serious injury by vehicle, both felonies, according to Officer Chuck McPhilamy, Marietta police spokesman. Investigators credited old-fashioned police work and technology with identifying Vicente-Ramos.

Vicente-Ramos admitted he’d been drinking alcohol before he hit a man on Wright Street late Saturday, McPhilamy said in an emailed statement.

“Investigators were able to locate Vicente-Ramos using evidence collected at the scene, coupled with the license plate reader camera technology throughout the county,” he said.

After his first arrest, Vicente-Ramos bonded out of the Cobb County jail. He was booked back into the jail Tuesday morning, McPhilamy said.

Morrison was an active member of the community, attending city council meetings and supporting the Marietta High School basketball and football teams, McPhilamy said.

“He will be sorely missed,” McPhilamy said.

Two days after Morrison was injured, a team from First Baptist Church of Marietta and neighbors volunteered time to complete repairs and yard work at Morrison’s home, located in the city’s historic district.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

