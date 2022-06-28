BREAKING: Driver re-arrested after Marietta man injured in hit-and-run dies

Vicente-Ramos admitted he’d been drinking alcohol before he hit a man on Wright Street late Saturday, McPhilamy said in an emailed statement.

“Investigators were able to locate Vicente-Ramos using evidence collected at the scene, coupled with the license plate reader camera technology throughout the county,” he said.

After his first arrest, Vicente-Ramos bonded out of the Cobb County jail. He was booked back into the jail Tuesday morning, McPhilamy said.

Morrison was an active member of the community, attending city council meetings and supporting the Marietta High School basketball and football teams, McPhilamy said.

“He will be sorely missed,” McPhilamy said.

Two days after Morrison was injured, a team from First Baptist Church of Marietta and neighbors volunteered time to complete repairs and yard work at Morrison’s home, located in the city’s historic district.

