UPDATE: Street reopens near Centennial Olympic Park after underground utility fire

Nassau Street has been reopened between Centennial Olympic Park and Ted Turner drives after it was shut down for nearly two hours, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Firefighters were called to the area around 4:30 p.m. after getting reports of thick black smoke pouring out of a manhole on Nassau Street, spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson said.

The response was labeled “a full assignment,” Richardson said. Businesses in the area were evacuated and Georgia Power specialists were brought to the scene.