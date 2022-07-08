BreakingNews
UPDATE: Street reopens near Centennial Olympic Park after underground utility fire
A power vault fire near Centennial Olympic Park was labeled a full assignment by Atlanta Fire Rescue and was quickly contained.

Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

Fire crews briefly swarmed the area near downtown Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park as they battled a blaze in an underground power vault, officials said.

Nassau Street has been reopened between Centennial Olympic Park and Ted Turner drives after it was shut down for nearly two hours, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Firefighters were called to the area around 4:30 p.m. after getting reports of thick black smoke pouring out of a manhole on Nassau Street, spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson said.

The response was labeled “a full assignment,” Richardson said. Businesses in the area were evacuated and Georgia Power specialists were brought to the scene.

The fire was quickly knocked down, according to Richardson, but one fire engine and another AFR truck remained alongside the Georgia Power workers until the scene was cleared. No one was injured.

An underground power vault is a room built below street level for access to public electric utilities, Richardson confirmed. They usually lie beneath closed and locked steel doors that are flush with the sidewalk or street.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

