BREAKING: Dispute leads to shooting at Mall at Stonecrest, DeKalb officials say
BREAKING: Dispute leads to shooting at Mall at Stonecrest, DeKalb officials say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago
Incident results in minor injury

A dispute at the Mall at Stonecrest escalated into a shooting Thursday afternoon that resulted in a man suffering a graze wound, DeKalb County police said.

Officers were called to the mall in reference to a non-fatal shooting, police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said. An argument between two men inside the mall led to the incident, she said.

No other injuries were reported, and Wells did not say if anyone had been arrested.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

