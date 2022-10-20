BREAKING: Dispute leads to shooting at Mall at Stonecrest, DeKalb officials say

A dispute at the Mall at Stonecrest escalated into a shooting Thursday afternoon that resulted in a man suffering a graze wound, DeKalb County police said.
Officers were called to the mall in reference to a non-fatal shooting, police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said. An argument between two men inside the mall led to the incident, she said.
No other injuries were reported, and Wells did not say if anyone had been arrested.
