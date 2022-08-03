BREAKING: Deputies shoot suspect after mother, daughter killed at Buford home

Investigators consider the man, whose name was not released, to be the suspect in the deaths of the two women, 42-year-old Kim Nguyen and 18-year-old Lam-Anh Tran, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency sent deputies to Nguyen’s home in the 3200 block of Long Creek Drive around around 11 p.m. to perform the check and investigate a possible missing person case. They were attempting to execute a search warrant when they were confronted by a man armed with a knife, who made “aggressive movements” toward the deputies, the sheriff’s office said.