BREAKING: Deputies shoot suspect after mother, daughter killed at Buford home
BREAKING: Deputies shoot suspect after mother, daughter killed at Buford home

Deputies and GBI agents are investigating the deaths Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in the Buford area.

Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

Deputies and GBI agents are investigating the deaths Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in the Buford area.

Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

Hall County deputies performing a wellness check at a Buford-area home shot and killed a man Tuesday before discovering the bodies of a mother and her daughter, authorities said.

Investigators consider the man, whose name was not released, to be the suspect in the deaths of the two women, 42-year-old Kim Nguyen and 18-year-old Lam-Anh Tran, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency sent deputies to Nguyen’s home in the 3200 block of Long Creek Drive around around 11 p.m. to perform the check and investigate a possible missing person case. They were attempting to execute a search warrant when they were confronted by a man armed with a knife, who made “aggressive movements” toward the deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

“As a result, the man was shot and killed by deputies” a sheriff’s spokesperson said in a news release. “No deputies were injured.”

After securing the scene, deputies continued searching the home and found the bodies of the two women. The agency did not say how or when the women were killed. Their deaths are being investigated by the sheriff’s office, while the officer-involving shooting is being investigated by the GBI.

Investigators remain at the scene early Wednesday, the sheriff’s spokesperson said.

If confirmed, the shooting would be the 74th investigated by the GBI this year.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

