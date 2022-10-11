ajc logo
BREAKING: Crash, police activity closes downtown Atlanta intersection

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 23 minutes ago

A crash has closed a downtown Atlanta intersection on Tuesday morning while police conduct an investigation.

Both city of Atlanta and Capitol police are at the scene on the corner of Ted Turner Drive and Peters Street. The intersection has been closed since about 6:30 a.m., according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

Credit: John Spink ./ John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink ./ John.Spink@ajc.com

Footage from NewsChopper 2 shows a heavy police presence surrounding two wrecked white vehicles. No details about the crash or the investigation have been released.

Credit: John Spink ./ John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink ./ John.Spink@ajc.com

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

