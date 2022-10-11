BREAKING: Crash, police activity closes downtown Atlanta intersection

A crash has closed a downtown Atlanta intersection on Tuesday morning while police conduct an investigation.
Both city of Atlanta and Capitol police are at the scene on the corner of Ted Turner Drive and Peters Street. The intersection has been closed since about 6:30 a.m., according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
Footage from NewsChopper 2 shows a heavy police presence surrounding two wrecked white vehicles. No details about the crash or the investigation have been released.
