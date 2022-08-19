BREAKING: Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna arrested on DUI charge in Gwinnett

Major League Baseball placed Ozuna on administrative leave for the 2021 season while the league investigated. Ozuna was retroactively suspended for 20 games without pay.

Ozuna apologized to his teammates and fans at spring training in March.

“My fans, I’m going to give you the best,” Ozuna said, “and I’m going to be a better person, and I’m sorry.”

Ozuna last appeared with the Braves on Aug. 14 in their series against the Miami Marlins. He is currently batting .214 and has 20 home runs on the season.

A Norcross police spokesman said officers were working to detail Friday’s arrest in an incident report and would provide a copy to the AJC once completed. The Braves have not publicly commented on the arrest.

