BREAKING: Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna arrested on DUI charge in Gwinnett

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested in Gwinnett County and charged with driving under the influence, Norcross police said.
Ozuna, 31, was taken into custody on Beaver Ruin Road early Friday morning and booked into the Gwinnett County jail, a Norcross police spokesman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was also charged with failure to maintain his lane while driving.
The incident comes 15 months after Ozuna was arrested in connection with a domestic assault at his Sandy Springs home. He was accused of strangling his wife, Genesis, during an argument and throwing her against a wall before striking her with the cast covering his broken fingers.
Ozuna was initially charged with felony aggravated assault, but the charges were later reduced to battery and simple assault with family violence enhancements. As a first offender, Ozuna agreed to enter the pretrial diversion program.
Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office
Major League Baseball placed Ozuna on administrative leave for the 2021 season while the league investigated. Ozuna was retroactively suspended for 20 games without pay.
Ozuna apologized to his teammates and fans at spring training in March.
“My fans, I’m going to give you the best,” Ozuna said, “and I’m going to be a better person, and I’m sorry.”
Ozuna last appeared with the Braves on Aug. 14 in their series against the Miami Marlins. He is currently batting .214 and has 20 home runs on the season.
A Norcross police spokesman said officers were working to detail Friday’s arrest in an incident report and would provide a copy to the AJC once completed. The Braves have not publicly commented on the arrest.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author