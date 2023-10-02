BREAKING | Body of Brookhaven woman found in Gwinnett; boyfriend charged

Two days after a Brookhaven woman was reported missing by her family, her body was discovered Sunday at a remote location in Gwinnett County.

Aimee Lafakis, 48, was reported missing Friday after her family was last in contact with her early that morning. As a result of their investigation, police have arrested the woman’s boyfriend, 43-year-old Brandon Wineinger, on multiple charges, including kidnapping.

He was arrested Saturday after Brookhaven police went to his home, looking for Lafakis.

“Wineinger was interviewed at police headquarters and, over the course of the interview, made several statements that were proven to be false,” Brookhaven police spokesperson Lt. Jake Kissel said. As a result of that interview, he was initially charged with making false statements and tampering with evidence.

Kidnapping and first-degree burglary charges were added later. In Gwinnett, Wineinger is facing an additional charge of concealing the death of another.

“The investigation is still active, and the cause of death is still being investigated,” Gwinnett police spokesperson Cpl. Juan Madiedo said Monday. “Additional charges could be forthcoming.”

Madiedo said “investigative leads” led Brookhaven police into the area of Drowning Creek Road east of Dacula. It becomes a dirt road at Old Freeman Road and Turkey Crossing, where Lafakis’ body was discovered about 4 p.m. Sunday.

“Gwinnett County police homicide and Brookhaven investigators responded to the location and confirmed the remains of Aimee Lafakis had been located,” Kissel said.

The investigation into her disappearance and death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

