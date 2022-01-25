BREAKING: Atlanta police release video related to 6-month-old’s shooting death

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle whose occupants may be connected to the drive-by shooting death of a 6-month-old boy in northwest Atlanta.
Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray was shot Monday afternoon while riding in a vehicle near a corner food mart on Anderson Avenue. The child was not believed to be the intended target, Atlanta police Chief Rodney Bryant said from the scene.
Credit: WSBTV Videos
“This is painful. This one hurts for a ... 6-month-old to be riding down the street and become a victim to gun violence — random gun violence — between two people who can’t resolve a simple issue,” Bryant said.
While no suspects have been identified, investigators on Tuesday released surveillance video footage that appeared to be recorded from outside the store. It shows a light-colored SUV drive by as someone appears to be hanging out of the passenger window.
Investigators believe the vehicle is a gray or white Jeep, police said in a statement. The vehicle has been deemed of interest to the investigation, police said, and is not considered a suspect vehicle at this time.
No suspects have been publicly identified.
We are working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author