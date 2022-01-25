Hamburger icon
BREAKING: Atlanta police release video related to 6-month-old’s shooting death

The 6-month-old boy was fatally shot Monday afternoon in what appears to be a drive-by shooting outside a Food Mart corner store on Anderson Avenue, according to Atlanta police. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John. Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle whose occupants may be connected to the drive-by shooting death of a 6-month-old boy in northwest Atlanta.

Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray was shot Monday afternoon while riding in a vehicle near a corner food mart on Anderson Avenue. The child was not believed to be the intended target, Atlanta police Chief Rodney Bryant said from the scene.

Credit: WSBTV Videos

6-month-old dead after being caught in crossfire of shooting in NW Atlanta

Credit: WSBTV Videos

“This is painful. This one hurts for a ... 6-month-old to be riding down the street and become a victim to gun violence — random gun violence — between two people who can’t resolve a simple issue,” Bryant said.

While no suspects have been identified, investigators on Tuesday released surveillance video footage that appeared to be recorded from outside the store. It shows a light-colored SUV drive by as someone appears to be hanging out of the passenger window.

Investigators believe the vehicle is a gray or white Jeep, police said in a statement. The vehicle has been deemed of interest to the investigation, police said, and is not considered a suspect vehicle at this time.

No suspects have been publicly identified.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Investigations
