BREAKING | Atlanta police investigating incident that left 2 injured in Midtown

Atlanta police are at the scene of an incident that left two people injured in Midtown Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

Authorities have not shared what exactly happened, but said they responded to a building at 1100 Spring Street around 12:30 p.m. and confirmed the injuries. Medical personnel are at the scene to assist, officials said.

The building houses the Israeli consulate and several businesses. A spokesperson for the consulate said they had no comment until they received more information.