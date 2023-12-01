BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Court hearing in Trump Fulton County election interference case

BREAKING | Atlanta police investigating incident that left 2 injured in Midtown

Atlanta police are investigating after an incident left two people injured in Midtown on Friday afternoon.

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta police are investigating after an incident left two people injured in Midtown on Friday afternoon.

Crime & Public Safety
By
5 minutes ago

Atlanta police are at the scene of an incident that left two people injured in Midtown Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

Authorities have not shared what exactly happened, but said they responded to a building at 1100 Spring Street around 12:30 p.m. and confirmed the injuries. Medical personnel are at the scene to assist, officials said.

The building houses the Israeli consulate and several businesses. A spokesperson for the consulate said they had no comment until they received more information.

According to Channel 2 Action News, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top