BreakingNews
BREAKING: Atlanta police investigate shooting at downtown lofts
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Atlanta police investigate shooting at downtown lofts

Atlanta police are working to determine what led to two people being shot at the Renaissance Lofts on Ralph McGill Boulevard on Friday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta police are working to determine what led to two people being shot at the Renaissance Lofts on Ralph McGill Boulevard on Friday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Two people were shot Friday morning at a downtown Atlanta high-rise apartment building, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. at the Renaissance Lofts at the corner of Ralph McGill Boulevard and Piedmont Avenue in the SoNo district. Both victims were considered stable when they were taken to a hospital, officers at the scene confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

caption arrowCaption
Two victims were considered stable when they were taken to a hospital, according to police.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Two victims were considered stable when they were taken to a hospital, according to police.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
Two victims were considered stable when they were taken to a hospital, according to police.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

One person was loaded into an ambulance and the other was walking at the scene, officers said.

The investigation is still in the early stages. It was the second shooting reported in Atlanta on Friday morning after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed several blocks north in Midtown.

ExplorePassenger in Range Rover shot, killed in Midtown Atlanta

That victim was discovered dead inside a white Range Rover by an off-duty Atlanta officer who heard gunshots in the area of 12th Street and Crescent Avenue, Channel 2 Action News reported. The driver of the SUV was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

We are working to learn more about both of Friday’s incidents.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Passenger in Range Rover shot, killed in Midtown Atlanta
25m ago
Man killed, suspect in custody following shooting at Five Points MARTA station
9h ago
Gainesville cop fired following domestic violence arrest
9h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top