BREAKING: Atlanta police investigate shooting at downtown lofts

Two people were shot Friday morning at a downtown Atlanta high-rise apartment building, police said.
The shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. at the Renaissance Lofts at the corner of Ralph McGill Boulevard and Piedmont Avenue in the SoNo district. Both victims were considered stable when they were taken to a hospital, officers at the scene confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
One person was loaded into an ambulance and the other was walking at the scene, officers said.
The investigation is still in the early stages. It was the second shooting reported in Atlanta on Friday morning after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed several blocks north in Midtown.
That victim was discovered dead inside a white Range Rover by an off-duty Atlanta officer who heard gunshots in the area of 12th Street and Crescent Avenue, Channel 2 Action News reported. The driver of the SUV was taken to police headquarters for questioning.
We are working to learn more about both of Friday’s incidents.
