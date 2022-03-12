Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested in Forsyth double homicide

Juan Escalante-Alarcon, 34, of Norcross, was arrested Friday night. He's a suspect in a Thursday morning shooting at a Forsyth County home that killed two men and injured a teenager.

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

caption arrowCaption
Juan Escalante-Alarcon, 34, of Norcross, was arrested Friday night. He's a suspect in a Thursday morning shooting at a Forsyth County home that killed two men and injured a teenager.

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Authorities brought a 37-hour manhunt to an end Friday night, tracking down a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal double shooting in Forsyth County.

Juan Escalante-Alarcon, a 34-year-old Norcross man, was arrested in Roswell shortly before 6 p.m., the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Friday night.

Escalante-Alarcon was considered “armed and dangerous” and remained on the run a day after police identified him as the prime suspect in the slayings of two men found shot to death in a Tidwell Circle home early Thursday.

caption arrowCaption
Authorities deployed police dogs and drones Thursday morning as they searched for a man suspected in a double homicide at a Forsyth County home. The suspect, 34-year-old Juan Escalante-Alarcon of Norcross, was arrested Friday night.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Authorities deployed police dogs and drones Thursday morning as they searched for a man suspected in a double homicide at a Forsyth County home. The suspect, 34-year-old Juan Escalante-Alarcon of Norcross, was arrested Friday night.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

caption arrowCaption
Authorities deployed police dogs and drones Thursday morning as they searched for a man suspected in a double homicide at a Forsyth County home. The suspect, 34-year-old Juan Escalante-Alarcon of Norcross, was arrested Friday night.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Forsyth’s SWAT team and homicide detectives took him into custody with assistance from Roswell police and the North Fulton SWAT team.

“I’m happy to announce that FCSO has arrested Juan Escalante-Alarcon, the suspect in yesterday’s heinous double homicide,” Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said in the release. “He is no longer a threat to our community.”

Ivan Cordero, 35, and his 21-year-old cousin, Geovani Cruz, were dead when officers responded to multiple 911 calls from the home around 5 a.m. Thursday, prior reports from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution indicate. A 17-year-old was shot in the foot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

ExploreSuspect sought after 2 killed, teen injured in Forsyth County shooting

Escalante-Alarcon was the suspect in a Feb. 11 home invasion at the same residence and wanted on multiple serious charges, including aggravated assault and cruelty to children, prior to Thursday’s shooting. Federal marshals were searching for him and Forsyth deputies had increased patrols around the home, the AJC reported.

The search intensified following the double homicide. The sheriff’s office publicly called for the public’s assistance in tracking Escalante-Alarcon. Deputies used drones and police K-9s to search for him.

“My gratitude to our partner agencies and awe of the incredible and non-stop work by our entire FCSO team,” Freeman said in his statement. “No way this guy was getting away from us.”

The motive for the killings remains unclear. Investigators still haven’t shed light on what may have prompted the deadly gun violence.

“The investigation is still fluid and ongoing and I am limiting our comments until the investigation is complete,” Freeman said. “Then I assure you I will have more to say about this suspect and his actions.”

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta creates task force to investigate movie industry thefts
1h ago
GBI: Man fatally shot by off-duty police officer outside Columbus strip club
2h ago
‘We just really want her home’: Missing Indiana woman’s family searches in Johns Creek
3h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top