BREAKING: 2 killed, child injured in Forsyth County shooting; suspect at large

Forsyth County deputies are searching for a man suspected in a Thursday morning double homicide.
Deputies were called to shooting at a home on Tidwell Circle around 5 a.m. and found two men dead, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. A child was also shot but was expected to survive, spokesperson Stacie Miller said in a news release.
“The suspect in the shooting is identified as 34-year-old Juan Escalante-Alarcon of Norcross,” Miller said. “He has multiple active warrants to include home invasion, aggravated assault (and) cruelty to children in the first degree.”
The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not released. We have an Atlanta Journal Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.
Escalante-Alarcon is considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or call the agency at 770-781-3087.
