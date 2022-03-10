Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: 2 killed, child injured in Forsyth County shooting; suspect at large

Juan Escalante-Alarcon, 34, of Norcross, is wanted in a Thursday morning shooting at a Forsyth County home that killed two men and injured a child. He is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

caption arrowCaption
Juan Escalante-Alarcon, 34, of Norcross, is wanted in a Thursday morning shooting at a Forsyth County home that killed two men and injured a child. He is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 29 minutes ago

Forsyth County deputies are searching for a man suspected in a Thursday morning double homicide.

Deputies were called to shooting at a home on Tidwell Circle around 5 a.m. and found two men dead, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. A child was also shot but was expected to survive, spokesperson Stacie Miller said in a news release.

“The suspect in the shooting is identified as 34-year-old Juan Escalante-Alarcon of Norcross,” Miller said. “He has multiple active warrants to include home invasion, aggravated assault (and) cruelty to children in the first degree.”

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not released. We have an Atlanta Journal Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.

Escalante-Alarcon is considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or call the agency at 770-781-3087.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cops: Armed man shot by police responding to burglary at Acworth home
44m ago
Georgia day care owner faces child abuse charges after GBI investigation
14h ago
Georgia cases featured on true-crime shows
16h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top