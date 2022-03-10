BREAKING: 2 killed, child injured in Forsyth County shooting; suspect at large

Deputies were called to shooting at a home on Tidwell Circle around 5 a.m. and found two men dead, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. A child was also shot but was expected to survive, spokesperson Stacie Miller said in a news release.

“The suspect in the shooting is identified as 34-year-old Juan Escalante-Alarcon of Norcross,” Miller said. “He has multiple active warrants to include home invasion, aggravated assault (and) cruelty to children in the first degree.”