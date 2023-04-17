BREAKING: 5 arrested after abused Georgia teen left at Glynn County hospital

“Since the start of this investigation, investigators remained in contact with Mr. Lehrkamp and his family and kept a clear line of open communication, advising of the status and updates on the progress of this case, and we continue to wish the victim well towards his recovery,” Jackson said Monday during a press conference.

The GBI is assisting with the investigation, Jackson said.

The March 21 incident started at a house party on St. Simons Island, according to investigators. Roughly 11 juveniles were at the house party, nine juveniles were at a separate incident involving Lehrkamp and some were seen at both, Jackson previously said. Photos and videos captured by bystanders were posted to social media, authorities said.

The case remains under investigation, Jackson said. Anyone with information, video, photographs, or other potential evidence is asked to contact the Glynn County Police Department via Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.

“There were a lot of juveniles that were at both incidents and nothing was (said) when they were occurring,” Jackson previously said. “So I would ask that folks not be afraid to speak up. This incident may not have even been reported if the victim didn’t end up in the hospital, which is really sad.”