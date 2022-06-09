BREAKING: 3 teens charged with arson after historic Morrow homes destroyed

“We are extremely grateful for the support of Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner John King and his Fire Investigation Unit, and for the assistance of the ATF,” Morrow fire Chief Roger Swint said in an emailed statement. “Their close collaboration allowed us to quickly confirm the cause of the fire and narrow the focus of the criminal investigation.”

No injuries were reported at the homes that were meant to be converted into commercial spaces in the city’s community area called The District. All three homes were total losses.

A reward of up to $10,000 was being offered to help find those responsible, Morrow officials previously said. And several tipsters provided information for detectives, Snively told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. But ultimately, it was those officers who were able to identify the suspects through their police work, he said.

A community prayer vigil is planned for Saturday at 9 a.m. in The District, located at 1065 Olde Towne Morrow Road. Local residents are asked to “gather in solidarity as the city commits to rebuilding the burned buildings,” the city said late Wednesday.

“The tremendous grief suffered by our community since Saturday can be somewhat resolved with the knowledge that the suspects in this case have been identified and apprehended,” Morrow Mayor John Lampl said. “I am extremely proud of the tireless efforts of Morrow police detectives and fire investigators to close this case and begin the process of healing our community.”