3 historic Morrow homes destroyed in weekend blaze; arson suspected

Morrow and Clayton County firefighters battled the blaze for several hours, and by Sunday morning, smoke was still coming from the foundation of some of the homes, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Investigators believe the fire started in one of the homes and quickly spread to two others, according to a news release. Preliminary information indicates a group of people were in the home before the fire started, which could be as early as 8:45 p.m. Friday. By midnight, the fire was visible.

“We grieve with our community, and with the business owners who have poured their dreams into this venue, and we are committed to identifying and holding responsible anyone who was involved in the catastrophic damage caused by this fire,” Lampl said.

Fire investigators plan to use accelerant detection canine teams to determine the origin of the fire and its cause.

“The location and intensity of the fire are suspicious, and early indications suggest this fire is likely the result of arson or fire setting by a person or persons,” Morrow Fire Chief Roger Swint said.

Morrow police, who are assisting with the criminal investigation, have early leads suggesting more than one suspect was involved, a news release states.

“Unfortunately, The District has been a frequent target of vandals, even as new tenants have begun moving into the site,” Interim Police Chief David Snively said in a statement. “Our detectives have successfully identified several previous offenders, including an attempted arsonist; and we will work tirelessly with fire investigators to determine the exact events surrounding this incident as well.”

Police told Channel 2 that there are security cameras in and around some of the buildings, along with license plate reading technology.

Two of the buildings were already under contract to begin the revitalization, City Manager Jeff Baker said.

“This is a devastating setback just as we’ve begun to turn the corner and fill the long-vacant spaces at The District, and it is an especially tragic loss of history — including the Napier-Small house — a distinguished example of Greek-Revival architecture built in 1846 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places,” Baker added.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity in or around The District on Friday evening time is asked to call Morrow Police at 770-961-4006 or the Georgia Arson Control at 1-800-282-5804. Tips can be anonymous, and a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.