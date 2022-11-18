ajc logo
BREAKING: 2 teens arrested in Florida, accused in fatal Gwinnett market shooting

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

Two 16-year-olds have been arrested in Florida in connection with a shooting Wednesday evening at a Gwinnett County market that left another 16-year-old dead and a teenage girl injured, police said.

The two teenage suspects, a boy from Lilburn and a girl from Lawrenceville, were taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies in Fort Walton, Gwinnett police spokesman Sgt. Jennifer Richter announced Friday morning. The suspects, who will be charged as juveniles, each face counts of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

The teens will be held in the Walton County Jail in Florida until they can be extradited, Richter said.

Explore1 teen dead, another injured in shooting at Gwinnett shopping center

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the La Mexicana Supermarket at 745 Beaver Ruin Road, just outside Lilburn, police said. Officers were called to the location around 7:30 p.m. and found a 17-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators later discovered that a second victim, Ryan Rodriguez Romero of Peachtree Corners, had also been shot, police said in a statement. He drove himself away from the scene, and his vehicle was found a short distance away on Vernon Street. Romero was pronounced dead inside the car, police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

