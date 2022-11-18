BREAKING: 2 teens arrested in Florida, accused in fatal Gwinnett market shooting

The two teenage suspects, a boy from Lilburn and a girl from Lawrenceville, were taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies in Fort Walton, Gwinnett police spokesman Sgt. Jennifer Richter announced Friday morning. The suspects, who will be charged as juveniles, each face counts of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

The teens will be held in the Walton County Jail in Florida until they can be extradited, Richter said.