4th arrest in 17th Street bridge shootings that killed two youths

Three teenagers, ages 15 and 16, were arrested and charged with murder soon after the Nov. 26 shooting, which police said was gang-related. Their names were not released due to their ages.

Investigators previously said a group of teens and children was escorted off the Atlantic Station property for unruly behavior and violation of the area’s curfew. The group moved to the 17th Street bridge nearby, where shots were fired moments later at about 8 p.m.

Zyion died at the scene. Cameron died days later in the hospital after he was shot and critically injured while on a scooter at the scene. Four others were injured and released from local hospitals.