X
Dark Mode Toggle

4th arrest in 17th Street bridge shootings that killed two youths

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Victims were 12 and 15

A fourth suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting on the 17th Street bridge in Midtown that left two youths dead, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Derodney Russell was one of two suspects authorities said was involved with a recent vehicle theft. When Russell was apprehended, investigators found he was wanted in the November shooting that killed Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15.

“Further investigation revealed that Russell was wanted for murder in Fulton County in reference to the Atlantic Station shooting,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

ExploreThird teen arrested in deadly 17th Street bridge shootings

On Sunday, deputies were investigating after a vehicle reported stolen was spotted at a Shell gas station on Flint River Road, the sheriff’s office said. When two males inside the gas station spotted the deputies, the pair walked away from the vehicle and one started to run before surrendering.

One of the males was a juvenile, the sheriff’s office said. The other was Russell.

Three teenagers, ages 15 and 16, were arrested and charged with murder soon after the Nov. 26 shooting, which police said was gang-related. Their names were not released due to their ages.

Investigators previously said a group of teens and children was escorted off the Atlantic Station property for unruly behavior and violation of the area’s curfew. The group moved to the 17th Street bridge nearby, where shots were fired moments later at about 8 p.m.

Zyion died at the scene. Cameron died days later in the hospital after he was shot and critically injured while on a scooter at the scene. Four others were injured and released from local hospitals.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

The Jolt: These bills didn’t make the cut on Crossover Day1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta United taking steps with data to improve its future
19h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Ga. 316 west lanes reopen after big rig crash blocked traffic
24m ago

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ draft status improves with Calvin Ridley’s reinstatement
15h ago

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ draft status improves with Calvin Ridley’s reinstatement
15h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Literacy and other education bills survive Crossover Day at Legislature
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Ga. 316 west lanes reopen after big rig crash blocked traffic
24m ago
TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Warm, mostly dry and breezy conditions in store
50m ago
DA: Murderer cut off ankle monitor but was tracked using victim’s credit cards
13h ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
15h ago
Study: Under new Georgia law, about 9% of would-be abortions eligible
17h ago
Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature: Here are some closely watched bills on Monday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top