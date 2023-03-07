4th arrest in 17th Street bridge shootings that killed two youths

A fourth suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting on the 17th Street bridge in Midtown that left two youths dead, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said.
Derodney Russell was one of two suspects authorities said was involved with a recent vehicle theft. When Russell was apprehended, investigators found he was wanted in the November shooting that killed Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15.
“Further investigation revealed that Russell was wanted for murder in Fulton County in reference to the Atlantic Station shooting,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.
On Sunday, deputies were investigating after a vehicle reported stolen was spotted at a Shell gas station on Flint River Road, the sheriff’s office said. When two males inside the gas station spotted the deputies, the pair walked away from the vehicle and one started to run before surrendering.
One of the males was a juvenile, the sheriff’s office said. The other was Russell.
Three teenagers, ages 15 and 16, were arrested and charged with murder soon after the Nov. 26 shooting, which police said was gang-related. Their names were not released due to their ages.
Investigators previously said a group of teens and children was escorted off the Atlantic Station property for unruly behavior and violation of the area’s curfew. The group moved to the 17th Street bridge nearby, where shots were fired moments later at about 8 p.m.
Zyion died at the scene. Cameron died days later in the hospital after he was shot and critically injured while on a scooter at the scene. Four others were injured and released from local hospitals.
Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation