BREAKING: 2 found shot, killed inside Loganville home

Two people were found shot and killed Monday morning inside a Loganville home.
Loganville police were called to Lakeside Court shortly after 10 a.m. to investigate a report of a person shot. They found the two victims dead at the scene, according to city spokesperson Robbie Schwartz.
Their names and ages were not released.
Footage from NewsChopper 2 showed several police vehicles parked outside a home in the Lakeside at Loganville subdivision off Old Loganville Road.
Citing the ongoing investigation, police are not releasing further details. While it was not clear if police are looking for a suspect, Schwartz said there is no danger to the public.
We are working to learn more.
