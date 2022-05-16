BreakingNews
2 found shot, killed inside Loganville home
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: 2 found shot, killed inside Loganville home

A deadly double shooting has drawn a police presence to a home on Lakeside Court in Loganville on Monday.

caption arrowCaption
A deadly double shooting has drawn a police presence to a home on Lakeside Court in Loganville on Monday.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 10 minutes ago

Two people were found shot and killed Monday morning inside a Loganville home.

Loganville police were called to Lakeside Court shortly after 10 a.m. to investigate a report of a person shot. They found the two victims dead at the scene, according to city spokesperson Robbie Schwartz.

Their names and ages were not released.

Footage from NewsChopper 2 showed several police vehicles parked outside a home in the Lakeside at Loganville subdivision off Old Loganville Road.

Citing the ongoing investigation, police are not releasing further details. While it was not clear if police are looking for a suspect, Schwartz said there is no danger to the public.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Tara Grinstead case: Prosecution rests, judge declines to dismiss case
29m ago
2 LaGrange baseball players among 3 killed in crash hours after championship win
1h ago
Condemned child killer should be spared from execution, attorney says
3h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top