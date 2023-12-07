BREAKING | 1 critical, 2 students, driver evaluated in DeKalb school bus crash

Daniels said that the collision left the driver of the vehicle trapped. Once firefighters pulled the person out, they were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The bus driver and two students were also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

One of the students attends Peachcrest Elementary School and the other Bethune Elementary School, the DeKalb County School District said in a statement.

“There are no reports of any serious injuries to anyone on the bus,” a spokesperson said. “However, as a precautionary measure, the driver and students were taken to a nearby medical facility for evaluation. The families of the students and the bus driver have been notified about the incident.”

Lanes of Covington Highway were closed in both directions following the crash and have since been reopened as of 8:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.