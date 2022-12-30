BREAKING: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near troubled SE Atlanta apartment complex

Two people were shot, sending one to the hospital and leaving the other dead, Friday morning near a troubled apartment complex in southeast Atlanta, police confirmed.
Officers were called to two separate locations related to the shooting, first at a home on Kipling Street and minutes later at a gas station on McDonough Boulevard, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said. One person was pronounced dead at the Kipling Street location, while a second was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.
Police did not share further details about the extent of the second victim’s injuries.
Brown said the two scenes were connected but could not provide additional details. The calls both came in around 11 a.m.
The two scenes are about a mile apart, and the gas station sits across the street from Forest Cove apartments, one of the complexes highlighted in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” series. The city is in the process of relocating the complex’s residents using federal grant money in the wake of the AJC’s report, which focused on unsafe and unsanitary conditions at apartment buildings around the city.
