Braves, former slugger Jorge Soler sued by fan injured during 2021 World Series

Plaintiff alleges Soler threw a ball into the stands, hitting her in the eye

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

A woman who attended a 2021 World Series game in Atlanta said she was seriously injured when former Braves outfielder Jorge Soler threw a ball into the stands and hit her eye, according to a lawsuit filed in Cobb County Superior Court.

Mayra Norris was sitting in the right field corner of Truist Park on Oct. 29, 2021, with her husband and brother-in-law when Soler threw a ball before the start of the fifth inning, the lawsuit states. It was the third game of the World Series between the Braves and the Houston Astros.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

“Defendant Soler did not softly toss the ball into the stands to the crowd,” the lawsuit states. “He threw the ball overhand, with a great deal of speed and force. Defendant Soler threw the ball with such force and speed that it hit Ms. Norris directly in her right eye causing extensive and excruciating injury to her right eye.”

After being injured, Norris was taken for medical treatment at the stadium. Her injuries included multiple fractures, right eye edema, and infra-orbital abrasion and she now requires longterm care, the lawsuit states.

The Braves team declined to comment Tuesday afternoon on the lawsuit, which requests a jury trial. Norris is seeking an unspecified amount for medical expenses and punitive damages.

The lawsuit alleges that the team failed to keep fans safe while attending the game and allowed “dangerous and reckless” behavior by Soler.

Soler was named the World Series MVP after the Braves defeated the Astros. He hit .300 in the Braves’ six-game win over Houston with three home runs. In March 2022, Soler signed with the Miami Marlins.

A representative for Soler could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Richard Watkins

5O YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community tackles hip-hop’s toxic masculinity9m ago

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Stray bullet kills former Paulding high school soccer star in South Georgia
4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Georgia promises No. 21 jersey to recruit Jacob Wilkins, son of Dominique
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Broken water main shuts down busy DeKalb road near I-285
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Broken water main shuts down busy DeKalb road near I-285
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

What to do with $16 billion: child care, bonuses, school buses, tax cuts?
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Wellness check leads investigators to woman’s body in Newton County home
1h ago
Broken water main shuts down busy DeKalb road near I-285
2h ago
Gwinnett man arrested, accused of neglecting his 88-year-old mother
3h ago
Featured

Chandler LeCroy’s estate denies liability in fatal UGA crash
8h ago
Atlanta drivers: When should you leave work to get home for trick-or-treat?
9h ago
Move over, Michelin, Atlanta just got Keith Lee’d
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top