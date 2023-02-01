Boy hospitalized after school bus runs over his leg in DeKalb, police say

A boy is recovering after a school bus ran over his leg Wednesday morning in DeKalb County, authorities said.
DeKalb police responded around 7 a.m. to reports of a child hit by a bus on Brown Drive at Brookside Parkway. The boy was running toward the vehicle when he slipped and fell, police said. The bus driver failed to see him and ran over him.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
The boy was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.
The driver stayed at the scene, police said. It’s unclear to what school the bus was taking students.
The DeKalb County School District did not immediately respond to a request for information.
An investigation is ongoing.
Credit: John Spink
Credit: John Spink
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com