Boy, 10, dies two days after Hall County house fire kills his grandfather

Brannon Harvey died Thursday night at the John M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital of Augusta, where he was being treated after being critically injured in the blaze.

Four people, including two adults and two children, were inside the home on Pleasant View Circle south of Gainesville when the fire broke out shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday Hall firefighters arrived to find the right side of the residence engulfed in flames, according to the fire department.