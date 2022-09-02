BreakingNews
BREAKING: Stabbing, shooting reported at Mall of Georgia Macy’s
Boy, 10, dies two days after Hall County house fire kills his grandfather

A man and a 10-year-old boy have died following a Hall County house fire, according to investigators.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

A 10-year-old boy has died from his injuries following a house fire that also killed his grandfather, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Brannon Harvey died Thursday night at the John M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital of Augusta, where he was being treated after being critically injured in the blaze.

Four people, including two adults and two children, were inside the home on Pleasant View Circle south of Gainesville when the fire broke out shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday Hall firefighters arrived to find the right side of the residence engulfed in flames, according to the fire department.

ExploreMan dead, boy in critical condition after house fire in Hall County

One of the residents, 66-year-old Joe Boggs, died while being taken to Northeast Georgia Medical, officials said. Boggs was Brannon’s grandfather, investigators said Friday.

Two others in the home were treated and released from the local hospital. Brannon was transferred to the Augusta hospital. Earlier this week, investigators believed the boy was 11 years old, instead of 10.

“The home is considered to be a total loss and the cause of the fire will remain under investigation by Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office and Hall County Sheriff’s Office,” a spokesperson for the fire department said in a news release earlier this week.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

