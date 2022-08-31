Man dead, boy in critical condition after house fire in Hall County

Four people, two adults and two children, were inside the home on Pleasant View Circle south of Gainesville when the fire broke out shortly before 11 p.m. Hall firefighters arrived to find the right side of the residence engulfed in flames, according to the fire department.

By the time crews found the man, the flames had spread to the rest of the home. He died on the way to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, fire officials said. He was identified by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office as 66-year-old Joe Boggs.