Man dead, boy in critical condition after house fire in Hall County

A man has died and an 11-year-old boy is being treated at a burn center after a Hall County home went up in flames Tuesday night.
Four people, two adults and two children, were inside the home on Pleasant View Circle south of Gainesville when the fire broke out shortly before 11 p.m. Hall firefighters arrived to find the right side of the residence engulfed in flames, according to the fire department.
By the time crews found the man, the flames had spread to the rest of the home. He died on the way to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, fire officials said. He was identified by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office as 66-year-old Joe Boggs.
The other occupants were also taken to the Gainesville hospital, and two have since been released after being treated for smoke inhalation. The 11-year-old was transferred to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at the Doctors Hospital of Augusta. Officials said Wednesday the boy remains in critical condition.
All four are members of the same family.
“The home is considered to be a total loss and the cause of the fire will remain under investigation by Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office and Hall County Sheriff’s Office,” a spokesperson for the fire department said in a news release.
