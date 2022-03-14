Hamburger icon
Bond denied for suspect in Inman Park homicide

Brandon Williams, 29, appeared before a Fulton County magistrate judge Monday morning. He was denied bond.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Brandon Williams, 29, appeared before a Fulton County magistrate judge Monday morning. He was denied bond.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

A judge denied bond Monday morning to a suspect in last month’s killing of a 60-year-old man near the Atlanta Beltline in Inman Park.

Brandon Williams, 29, appeared before a magistrate judge at the Fulton County Jail. The judge told Williams that his bond was denied based on the nature of the charges.

Williams, who was arrested in Hapeville on Saturday at a hotel near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, faces felony murder charges in the Feb. 26 death of Thomas Arnold. Williams is also charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Arnold’s body was found about 7:45 a.m. that day in the area of Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue, not far from his Poncey-Highland home. He had been shot at least once, Atlanta police said.

Thomas Arnold was an active volunteer with Trees Atlanta and enjoyed planting near his neighborhood.

Credit: Greg Levine and Channel 2 Action News

Thomas Arnold was an active volunteer with Trees Atlanta and enjoyed planting near his neighborhood.

Credit: Greg Levine and Channel 2 Action News

Thomas Arnold was an active volunteer with Trees Atlanta and enjoyed planting near his neighborhood.

Credit: Greg Levine and Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Greg Levine and Channel 2 Action News

Williams was just released from state prison Jan. 29 after serving three years of a 10-year sentence for burglary in Clayton County, according to prison records. He was to serve the remaining seven years of his sentence on probation, county records show.

Investigators are still looking for two other men seen in the area on surveillance footage moments before the shooting. Police called them persons of interest last week before announcing Williams’ arrest.

Last week, authorities announced a $35,000 reward offered through Crime Stoppers Atlanta and Arnold’s family for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

“You can run, but you cannot hide,” Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, Atlanta police’s homicide unit commander, said of the suspects. “We do have a very elite team that’s looking for you along with our federal partners. We ask that you go ahead and turn yourself in and do the right thing.”

Arnold was an active member of the Inman Park community, where he lived for the past 20 years. His family asked the public to help the investigation in any way possible.

Susan Levy (left) and Amy El-Bassioni look over the memorial for Thomas Arnold near the Atlanta Beltline on Sunday. Atlanta police have made one arrest in Arnold's Feb. 26 killing.

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Susan Levy (left) and Amy El-Bassioni look over the memorial for Thomas Arnold near the Atlanta Beltline on Sunday. Atlanta police have made one arrest in Arnold's Feb. 26 killing.

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Susan Levy (left) and Amy El-Bassioni look over the memorial for Thomas Arnold near the Atlanta Beltline on Sunday. Atlanta police have made one arrest in Arnold's Feb. 26 killing.

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 404-546-4235. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

