Bond denied for suspect in Inman Park homicide

Williams was just released from state prison Jan. 29 after serving three years of a 10-year sentence for burglary in Clayton County, according to prison records. He was to serve the remaining seven years of his sentence on probation, county records show.

Investigators are still looking for two other men seen in the area on surveillance footage moments before the shooting. Police called them persons of interest last week before announcing Williams’ arrest.

Last week, authorities announced a $35,000 reward offered through Crime Stoppers Atlanta and Arnold’s family for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

“You can run, but you cannot hide,” Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, Atlanta police’s homicide unit commander, said of the suspects. “We do have a very elite team that’s looking for you along with our federal partners. We ask that you go ahead and turn yourself in and do the right thing.”

Arnold was an active member of the Inman Park community, where he lived for the past 20 years. His family asked the public to help the investigation in any way possible.

Susan Levy (left) and Amy El-Bassioni look over the memorial for Thomas Arnold near the Atlanta Beltline on Sunday. Atlanta police have made one arrest in Arnold's Feb. 26 killing. Credit: Steve Schaefer

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 404-546-4235. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.