Reward increased to $35K in killing of man in Inman Park; new information released

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area between 9 p.m. the night before and the time Arnold was found to come forward. At a news conference Thursday, police shared security footage showing three persons of interest who were in the area moments before shots were fired.

“Our team has worked tirelessly in combing through a substantial amount of video,” Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, Atlanta police’s homicide unit commander, said. “One of the things that aids us ... is the very tight timeline that we’ve been able to construct from the time in which we observe these individuals in the vicinity in which the incident occurs, and the actual gunshot that takes place that we’re able to hear in the video.”