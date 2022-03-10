Reward increased to $35K in killing of man in Inman Park; new information released

Authorities are increasing the reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a man whose body was found in Inman Park near the Atlanta Beltline last month.
Atlanta police found 60-year-old Thomas Arnold in the area of Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue, not far from his Poncey-Highland home, around 7:45 a.m. Feb. 26, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously. He had been shot at least once, police said.
The reward, offered through Crime Stoppers Atlanta and Arnold’s family, was raised to $35,000 from $10,000.
Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area between 9 p.m. the night before and the time Arnold was found to come forward. At a news conference Thursday, police shared security footage showing three persons of interest who were in the area moments before shots were fired.
“Our team has worked tirelessly in combing through a substantial amount of video,” Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, Atlanta police’s homicide unit commander, said. “One of the things that aids us ... is the very tight timeline that we’ve been able to construct from the time in which we observe these individuals in the vicinity in which the incident occurs, and the actual gunshot that takes place that we’re able to hear in the video.”
Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 404-546-4235. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
